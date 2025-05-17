Exclusive: Garvita Sadhwani Confirms EXIT After Leap From ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’; May Return

Actress Garvita Sadhwani, who played the role of Ruhi in Starplus Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi under his production house Director’s Cut Productions has confirmed her exit from the show.

Yes you read it right, after the leap, the story is taking a new turn, and due to this, Garvita will not be a part of the show for some time. There was confusion among fans after her cryptic Instagram posts, but now Garvita has exclusively confirmed this.

Garvita said to IWMBuzz, ‘Hi, yes, I won’t be a part of the show post-leap. The story is going in a different direction. For a few months, I won’t be there, there’s a possibility of a comeback post after that. Let’s see how it goes, it’s all dependent on the story.’

She further said, ‘I’m very happy with how everything turned out for Ruhi, grateful to Rajan sir and DKP. Only wishing the best for this leap 🤍’

Ruhi’s character gave an emotional depth to the show, which was liked by the audience a lot. Garvita’s graceful portrayal touched people’s hearts. Her departure from the show is an emotional moment for the fans, but the possibility of a return keeps the hope alive.

Now, when we are preparing for a new chapter after Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai leap, we will have to see what new turn the story takes and whether Ruhi returns or not.

For now, this is a bittersweet goodbye.

The Indian television series Starplus ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is produced by Rajan Shahi under his production house Director’s Cut Productions.