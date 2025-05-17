Pocket Mein Aasmaan Upcoming Twist: Anisha throws a new problem at Rani; Aayi reaches Digvijay’s hospital to meet Rani

Pocket Mein Aasmaan the Star Plus television show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen engaging drama with Anisha (Yesha Harsora) getting the shock of her life when she got to know that Dhvani was in fact Rani (Abhika Malakar) and Digvijay’s (Farman Haider) daughter. As we know, Rani’s constant good efforts at her job earned the praise of Digvijay, much to Anisha’s dislike. When Anisha was about to terminate Rani from her job, Digvijay appreciated her zeal to save a life and secure a job. Anisha was shocked to know that Rani was Dhvani’s mother.

The upcoming episode will see Anisha follow Rani to her house and find the next means to remove her from the town. She will send forth a notice to Rani’s house of their being forced to vacate the premises the same day. Aayi will be worried as she will not get Rani on the phone. Aayi will decide to meet Rani in the hospital but will take care to cover Dhvani’s face by putting a lion mask on her. She will tell Dhvani not to remove it in the hospital.

What will happen next?

This captivating show Pocket Mein Aasmaan stars Abhika Malakar as Rani, an expectant mother navigating the delicate balance between her career ambitions and motherhood. Rani is caught in a life-altering dilemma when her husband, Digvijay (played by Farman Haider), asks her to make an impossible choice her career dreams or embrace motherhood. Rani, however, is determined to have it all. With unwavering conviction, she sets out to prove that success in both her personal and professional life is not only possible but achievable.