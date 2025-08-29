Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Maira gets to know about Abhira’s arrest; takes a promise from Armaan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) battling his pain all alone, seeing Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) behind bars. Armaan donned the role of Abhira’s lawyer and was determined to get her out of this mess. Amidst this, the family had the big task of keeping Maira away from the truth, as she was beginning her school. Armaan sought help from Dadisa and Vidya to keep Maira happy. We wrote about Maira wearing the lawyer’s robe for an event at school, which was a gift that came from her mother. Maira looked like a replica of Abhira as a lawyer.

The upcoming episode will see Maira getting to experience the rough side, on her first day at school, where she will be mocked by her friends about her mother being in jail. Maira will also have a physical fight with her friends. Armaan will be deeply touched when his daughter will ask him whether it is true that her mother is in jail.

If this is not enough, at home, Tanya will burst out her anger and frustration at Maira, answering all her queries in a jiffy. She will blurt out that Abhira is in jail, as she killed her brother, Anshuman. This will shake Maira from within, and will also tear apart relationships in the Poddar house, with a few backing Maira and a few siding with Tanya.

Maira and Armaan will have an emotional moment when Maira will ask Armaan to promise her that he will get her mother back in her life. Armaan will be seen making the big promise to his daughter of getting Abhira back home.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show that started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for a long time. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.