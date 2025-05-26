Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update 27 May 2025: Abhira Meets Maira – Will Destiny Unite The Mother & Daughter?

StarPlus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi under Director’s Kut Productions, entertains the audience with major dramas and nail-biting twists. Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, Garvita Sadhwani, and Romiit Raaj play the lead roles. Check out the full written episode update, airing on 27 May 2025.

In the upcoming episode, Maira eagerly waits for Abhira (Samridhii Shukla), which leaves Armaan (Rohit Purohit) curious. As Abhira rings the bell, Armaan asks Maira who has come, and she calls it a surprise. Abhira, with a big smile on her face, stands at the door. Meanwhile, Armaan approaches. Will Armaan meet Abhira, and whether destiny is planning to unite the mother and daughter?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Today’s Written Update

Today’s episode begins with Abhira, Kaveri, and Vidya heading for Mount Abu. Meanwhile, Armaan stays busy with his work. However, a person asks him about his ex, which triggers his emotions. Abhira hears Armaan’s voice on the radio station, which makes her curious, but she holds herself back.

Abhira goes to the orphanage to check on Pookie (Maira), but she fails to find any clue. Maira then asks Kaveri and Vidya to give her sunflowers, as she wants them, but Kaveri denies it. Then Maira steals the flowers and keeps money in their car. Kaveri and Vidya notice and run behind Maira. Maira tumbles and Abhira saves her.

Abhira feels a connection with Maira, and a bright smile comes on her face. Vidya’s nose bleeds, and Kaveri takes her to the hospital. Abhira heads to deliver the saree to Maira. Maira and her grandfather arrange Armaan and Geetanjali’s engagement. With Maira’s weird behavior, Armaan and Geetanjali suspect something fishy.