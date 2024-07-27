Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update 27th July: Armaan And Abhira Gets Romantic While Playing Kabaddi Match

StarPlus’s show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi, is ruling over audiences’ hearts with its gripping storyline. The show casts Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, and Garvita Sadhwani in the lead roles. Check out the written update of episode 1363, 27th July 2024.

Today’s episode begins with Rohit seeing Armaan at Aryan’s college and decides to leave. Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) tells Rohit that more people will be there, which will be great for them. She also mentions that Arya would have brought Krish, too. Later, a boy taunts Aryan, and Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Rohit end up beating the boys. Abhira and Aryan enjoy the fight. Abhira thinks Rohit and Armaan will solve their differences, and she becomes smitten with Armaan’s fighting skills.

Later, the boys start beating Armaan, but Rohit refuses to help him. Seeing this, Abhira helps Armaan, fights for him, warns the college boys, and comments on it. Later, in reply, the boys challenge Abhira to play Kabaddi, and she accepts.

Returning home, the dynamics of the family come to the forefront as Kaveri and other members express their disapproval of Armaan and Abhira’s college behavior. The family drama unfolds, leaving a sense of anticipation in the air.

Kaveri decides to teach Kabaddi to the Poddars. She refuses to teach the skill to Abhira. Armaan defends Abhira. Abhira asks Armaan to continue, and she will not play. Armaan says Kaveri is being unfair. Kaveri tells Armaan that he is unfair to Rohit, which makes Armaan emotional.

Abhira and Armaan play Kabaddi. Armaan flirts and gets romantic with Abhira. Aryan, Charu, and Kiara interrupt them.

Lastly, Despite his efforts, Kaveri refuses to accept Armaan. Armaan decides to wait until Kaveri changes her decision, makes a comment, and then leaves.

Credit: Disney+ Hotstar

Please watch this episode on StarPlus.