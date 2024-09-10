Television | TV Show Written Updates

The upcoming episode of the StarPlus show Anupamaa will have an interesting twist when Anuj proposes Anupama for marriage

Anupamaa, the StarPlus show, continues entertaining the audience with relatable and interesting storylines produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions. Rupali Ganguly plays Anupama, and Gaurav Khanna plays Anuj. Check out the written update for the upcoming episode airing on 10 September 2024.

In the upcoming episode, Adhya takes Anupama’s (Rupali Ganguly) and Anuj’s (Gaurav Khanna) names for the next round and asks both of them to dance together. Initially, Anupama feels shy, and Anuj starts dancing, bringing them close to each other and creating a romantic moment.

Anupamaa Today’s Written Update

In today’s episode, Adhya requests Anupama to accept marriage to Anuj again. However, Anupama gets emotional. Anuj takes a moment, bows down, and proposes to Anupama for marriage, but she stays silent. Anuj understands Anupama’s dilemma, and he offers her some time but asks her to return to his. Anupama, talking to herself, thanks Anuj for understanding her.

Later, Dolly gets into a heated argument with Leela and Hasmukh over not sharing the update about selling their property. Dolly asks for her share in the penthouse, leaving Leela and Hasmukh disappointed and shocking the other members.

Anupama prays in front of Bappa and wonders why she is hesitating but receives no answers. On the other hand, Toshu looks tense upon Dolly’s arrival. Kinjal offers him chocolate and asks him to stay calm. Kinjal taunts Toshu, upon which he shares that he will not let Dolly pass this without paying anything, leaving Kinjal disappointed.

Leela and Hasmukh cry emotionally because of their children’s behavior. Anupama and Anuj collide in the hall, creating a romantic moment. Hasmukh appreciates Anuj’s efforts for Anupama, and Anuj receives blessings from Hasmukh. Later, everyone plays games in the Ganpati pandal, where Meenu forcefully brings Dolly.