In the upcoming episode of StarPlus's show Anupamaa, produced by Rajan Shahi, the audience will see an interesting twist when Anupama senses Adhya's presence.

StarPlus show Anupamaa, produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions, continues enthralling the audience with its gripping drama. Starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in lead roles, the show’s 1388th episode, airing on 25 August 2024, promises to keep you hooked on the latest developments.

Today’s episode begins with Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) resting after a hectic day. Hasmukh praises her efforts. Anupama hands over the account responsibility to Bala. On the other hand, Adhya tries to call Anupama but cannot. Then Dean takes Adhya’s cell phone.

Later, Adhya denies eating home food and asks to order something from outside. Meghna insists on ordering on Adhya’s behalf, but Dean allows Adhya to call. Adhya calls Anupama, but Meghna takes the call and orders the food. Hearing the address, Anupama was surprised, but she prepared the food they ordered for their daughter.

Anupama heads to deliver the parcel while Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) drives her to the place. As the auto stops, Anupama goes walking. Dean and Meghna are surprised to see Anupama, and they beg pardon, but Anupama gives them the food. Then Adhya begins the dance wearing an anklet. Hearing the ghungroo, Anupama senses Adhya’s presence, but Meghna gives Anupama her money and closes the door. On the other hand, Sagar studies outside the house where Meenu disturbs him, and they indulge in cute moments.

Anupama thinks to share this with Anuj, but she refuses. On the other hand, Adhya cries and wishes that she gets saved. While Anupama becomes curious about her experience, Nandita helps her, suggesting that she find the truth herself. Anupama joins the dots, and she finds something fishy. In contrast, Meghna gets distressed thinking about Adhya. She decides to find out who is trying to come between her and Adhya.