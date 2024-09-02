Television | TV Show Written Updates

In the episode of Anupamaa, which will air on 3rd September 2024, the audience will see an interesting twist when Anupama receives a warm welcome.

The StarPlus show Anupama, produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions, keeps the audience entertained with its gripping drama. Starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in lead roles, the upcoming episode, on 3rd September 2024, promises to keep you hooked.

In the upcoming episode, Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) returns to Aasha Bhavan after recovering from surgery. Everyone warmly welcomes her, and they dance and celebrate her presence. However, Anupama takes a stand and highlights that there is one thing left to bring to light. Anupama meets Meghna, who hides in her room and cries bitterly while watching her daughter’s photo. Seeing Anupama, Meghna questions her presence, and Anupama wishes to help her overcome her problem.

Anupamaa Today’s Written Update

Today’s episode begins with Anuj returning to the hospital, where Sagar, Adhya, Hasmukh, Toshu, and others cry as the doctors call Anupama dead. However, Anuj stays positive and screams for Anupama to wake up as she promised to be with him. Lord Krishna also wants them to be together. In an intense moment, Anupama’s heart starts beating again, and before Anuj can lose hope, the doctor reveals that Anupama is alive.

Anuj meets Anupama and shares his happiness about her recovery. He shares that Lord Krishna has given them the gift of being with each other. At the same time, Anupama shares her feelings about feeling that she is dying. In an emotional confrontation, Anupama promises to grow old with Anuj, and Anuj expresses his love by saying, “I Love You.”

Soon, Adhya joins Anupama and Anuj. She begs pardon from Anupama and accepts all her faults. She promises to love Anupama and live a happy life. Soon, Anupama meets everyone and becomes happy. Later, Anuj and Adhya stay in the hospital for Anupama while Hasmukh returns to Aasha Bhavan, and everyone celebrates Anupama’s recovery with Garba.

The next day, Adhya and Anuj prepare for her return and surprise her by decorating the hospital room. Meanwhile, Pakhi oversees Sagar and Meenu’s closeness and plans to collect proof to show to Vanraj.