StarPlus’ Anupama show, produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions, entertains the audience with its interesting storyline. The show stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in lead roles. The upcoming episode, airing on 5 September 2024, promises to keep you hooked.

In the upcoming episode, Toshu tries to become the head of the family. He warns Meenu, Kinjal, and Titu not to meet Aasha Bhavan members without his permission. Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) taunts Toshu, and upon this, Toshu organizes a puja in the house. Toshu forcefully becomes the head of the family.

Today’s episode begins with Anupama convincing Hasmukh to choose Leela and live with her. The Aasha Bhavan members also try to make Hasmukh under the importance of his life partner and how lucky he is to have Leela. On the other hand, Kinjal and other Shah family members convince Leela to stay with Hasmukh. At the same time, Pakhi clarifies that only Leela can meet Hasmukh, and nobody else can keep any relationship with Aasha Bhavan members.

Leela asks Toshu to call Vanraj, but they only face disappointment. Meanwhile, a few people enter the house and misbehave with the Shah family. They reveal the shocking information that Vanraj has frauded them and taken crores of money with him. Everyone gets shocked, while Toshu and Pakhi relate to Vanraj’s past statements, considering the unknown people telling them the truth. Leela gets worried while Kinjal asks Toshu to help.

Anupama performs Puja with everyone in the Aasha Bhavan and shares her wish to meet Megha. Adhya panics and requests Anupama not to meet Megha, but Anupama decides to meet her, and Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) accompanies her. Soon, Anupama and Anuj reach Megha’s house, where the Dean begs pardon from them. Anupama requests to meet Megha. As Anupama tries to talk to Megha, she leaves the room. Megha blames Anupama for stealing her daughter. Anupama, with her firm voice and words, clarifies that Adhya is not her daughter and she should now start looking for her daughter rather than forcefully keeping someone else’s daughter.