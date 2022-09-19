In today’s episode, Anupamaa asks Anuj if she didn’t do anything wrong. Anuj sides with Anupamaa. Anupamaa regrets exposing Paritosh in front of the family. Anuj gives his support to Anupamaa and says Samar, Adhik, and Pakhi should take a lesson from today’s incident. Anupamaa asks Anuj if he and Anu had dinner or not. Anuj feels glad Anupamaa is still caring about him amid so much drama. Leela breaks the nuts. Hasmukh asks Leela what is the matter. Leela says she can’t break someone’s face thus breaking the nut. She accuses Anupamaa of breaking into Vanraj and Partiosh’s house. Hasmukh asks Leela not to accuse Anupamaa as Vanraj and Paritosh were wrong and tasting their own medicine.

Then in the Anupamaa serial, Anupamaa and Anuj have food. Vanraj comes and asks Anupamaa, and Anuj to go back home. He says even Barkha, Adhik, and Ankush are sitting mum. Anuj asks Anupamaa to stay back with Kinjal and he will take the others home. Anupamaa recalls the doctor’s words and says she will not leave Anuj alone. Anuj asks Anupamaa not to worry about him as GK and other family members are there. Anupamaa refuses to stay back. Vanraj adds he will send Samar to go with Anuj as he knows Anupamaa doesn’t want to give GK, Anuj’s responsibility. Anuj and Vanraj convince Anupamaa to stay back. Anupamaa decides to talk with Anu. Anuj says to Vanraj that it is useless to talk with Leela.

Later in Anupamaa, Anuj asks Vanraj to make Leela understand that he left Anupamaa for Kinjal and Arya and not to bear her taunt. Vanraj assures Anuj. Anupamaa urges Anu to manage one night without her. Anu allows Anupamaa to stay back with Kinjal and the baby. Hasmukh asks Anupamaa if she is fine. Anupamaa asks Hasmukh why good people always have to pay off. Hasmukh makes Anupamaa understand the woman playing different roles at a time. He asks Anupamaa if it is good to cry out loud. Kinjal breaks down. Kavya calls out Anupamaa. Anupamaa asks Kavya to take care of Arya. Kinjal questions Anupamaa why Paritosh betrayed her. Anupamaa calms down Kinjal.

Lastly in Anupamaa, Dolly and Leela ask Kavya why she is crying. Kavya tells the Shahs that Kinjal is not fine. Shahs worry for Kinjal. Anupamaa put Kinjal to sleep. She adds that a mother can’t be helpless. Anupamaa says Kinjal needs to fight back. Vanraj asks Anupamaa about Kinjal. Anupamaa says Kinjal is sleeping and how she will react post-waking up is a mystery. She talks with Arya and says Kinjal needs to gear up. Vanraj and Kavya regret betraying Anupamaa and talk about the past. Anuj put Anu to sleep. Anupamaa recalls Vanraj’s betrayal and looks at Kinjal.

