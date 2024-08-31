Television | TV Show Written Updates

In the upcoming episode (1 September) of GHKPM, the audience will see a major drama when Rajat misbehaves and pushes Sai away from him, making Savi angry.

StarPlus’s popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, produced by Cockcrow and Shaka Entertainment, continues entertaining the audience. The show cast Bhavika Sharma as Savi and Hitesh Bharadwaj as Rajat are lead actors. Check out the upcoming episode update airing on 1 September 2024.

In the upcoming episode, Sai goes to Rajat (Hitesh Bharadwaj) and asks him from whom she got the talent of singing. Frustrated with Sai’s truth, he misbehaves with her and pushes her away, making her feel low. Witnessing this, Savi (Bhavika Sharma) is surprised, and she fumes in anger while others wonder what’s wrong.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Today’s Written Update

Today’s episode begins with Rajat recalling the moment when Harsh revealed that Sai is his daughter and not Rajat. Later, Savi, her in-laws, and her family come to the school to receive the Best Teacher Award. However, before the award function, Savi’s sister and mother-in-law indulge in a little fight; however, things look good.

Later, Aman very smartly asks Rajat to attend the school function. However, he refuses, but Aman makes him go. On the other hand, Sai questions Savi about whether Rajat will come to see her performance. Savi stays silent while Rajendra reveals that Rajat will come.

Soon, the function begins, and the Thakkar family members are shocked to see Harsh and Ashika. However, they ignore them. Savi receives the award, and Bhagyshree expresses her proud and happy feelings to everyone. On the other hand, Sai sings a song for Savi, and Harsh instigates Rajat about Sai receiving the talent of singing from him. Rajat gets distracted and upset. Later, Harsh taunts Rajat and makes him emotionally full by revealing that Sai is not his daughter and that he should not separate them.