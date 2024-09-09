Television | TV Show Written Updates

In the upcoming episode (10 September) of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, produced by Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment, there will be a major drama when Aman offers to help Mrunmayee.

In the upcoming episode, Aman enters the Bhosle house and offers help to Mrunmayee. He asks permission if nobody has a problem, then he can stay awake with Mrunmayee to guard the Ankhad Jyot for Ganpati. However, Savi’s (Bhavika Sharma) brother-in-law refuses to take any help from Aman, and his wife questions for not accepting Aman’s request. In the weird silence, Mrunmayee and Aman are scared, whereas Savi is shocked.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Today’s Written Update

Today’s episode begins with the Bhosle family welcoming Ganesha with full energy, and the Thakkar joins them. Soon, Rajat (Hitesh Bharadwaj) also comes, and Savi gets scared of him. Vaiju and Ranvijay meet Savi, who joins the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Bhagyashree asks Savi to bring a water bottle, and Sai goes to see Ganesha and meets with an accident, panicking Rajat and Savi.

At the hospital, the doctor asks for blood, but Rajat refuses to get his blood group tested, as this may reveal the truth that Sai is not his biological daughter. Savi is surprised by Rajat’s action. Ashika and Harsh come to intensify the scene and leave Rajat distressed. However, Vaiju gives her blood to save Savi.

Rajat offers to help Ranvijay and Vaiju save Rohan. However, Ranvijay and Rajat get trapped by the goons. Soon, Savi and Vaiju come with their girl gang, save the boys from the goons, and beat them. The episode ends on a sweet note, with Savi and Vaiju saving Rajat and Ranvijay.