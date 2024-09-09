Television | TV Show Written Updates

In the upcoming episode (10 September) of StarPlus's show Jhanak, produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures, you will see Jhanak's health deteriorates.

The StarPlus’s TV serial Jhanak, starring Hiba Nawab as Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Aniruddh, and Chandni Sharma as Arshi in lead roles, entertains the audience produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures. Check out the episode update, airing on 10 September 2024.

In the upcoming episode, Aditya Kapoor calls Aniruddha (Krushal Ahuja) and informs him about Jhanak’s (Hiba Nawab) deteriorating health condition. He asks Aniruddha to come to Mumbai soon as Jhanak is not well and she is hospitalized, leaving Aniruddha worried. Aniruddha promises to come soon.

Jhanak Today’s Written Update

In today’s episode, Shubho, Tanuja, and other housemates consider Laalon, the culprit; however, Jhanak, Appu, Bado Maa, and Chhouton trust Laalon’s innocence. At the same time, Aniruddha heads to the police station to help Laalon. Shrishti asks Arshi to stop him, but she denies it. At the same time, Arshi (Chandni Sharma) taunts Jhanak and shares that now she will pretend to be great and good. Jhanak confronts Arshi and highlights that she knows someone has framed Laalon, and she will find the truth and expose the culprit.

Soon, Appu, Jhanak, Aniruddha, and others come to the police station where Laalon’s friends protest for him. At the same time, Shubho tries to announce Laalon as the culprit. Jhanak then decides to go inside and find the truth herself. Upon this, Shubho also insists on going inside, but Jhanak stops him. Jhanak takes a stand for Laalon’s mother and herself, highlighting the importance and intensity of the situation. Jhanak clearly shows her doubt about Shubho. Shubho gets a call from a commissioner who shares that he is coming soon. On the other hand, the police officer tries to intimidate Laalon.

Soon, everyone enters the police station, where Jhanak shares about Laalon’s innocence. Appu, Chhouton, Aniruddha, and others reveal that they trust Laalon. Soon, the commissioner shares that there is a recording that will clear everything. Clueless about the recoding Jhanak questions upon which the commissioner asks to wait. As the recording starts playing, it comes out that Shubho and Laal planned Laalon’s arrest and requested the commissioner, leaving Aniruddha shocked and everyone surprised.