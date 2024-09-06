Television | TV Show Written Updates

In the upcoming episode (7 September) of StarPlus's show Jhanak, you will see Romi insulting Jhanak while Arshi fumes in anger because of Jhanak.

The StarPlus's TV serial Jhanak, starring Hiba Nawab as Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Aniruddh, and Chandni Sharma as Arshi in lead roles, entertains the audience produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures.

In the upcoming episode, as planned by Shubho, police officers come to arrest Laalon, but Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) stops them and asks for an arrest warrant, which the officers fail to provide. Upon this, Jhanak prohibits them from arresting Laalon.

Jhanak Today’s Written Update

Today’s episode begins with Tanuja and Romi insulting Jhanak. Bado Maa requests Tanuja not to disrespect Jhanak, but they don’t listen to her. Appu gets irritated, and she scolds Romi. Soon, Bipasha comes, and Romi shares about Jhanak’s expensive gift. After this, Bipasha questions Jhanak about where she got the money to buy it. Jhanak’s sarcastic reply leaves the Bose family’s females shocked.

On the other hand, Laalon tries to convince Kajal to come to his wedding. But Kajal, upset with Laalon, refuses to go. She expresses her disappointment and anger for Appu, leaving Laalon clueless and heartbroken. Laalon feels bad; however, his mother consoles him and asks him to leave for his wedding, as Appu must be waiting for him. Later, Laalon’s mother consoles Kajal and asks her to hold herself strong, who feels terrible.

Soon, Aniruddha comes and shows his gift to Appu. Romi suggests Aniruddha (Krushal Ahuja) to give the gift to Appu with Arshi (Chandni Sharma), but Aniruddha asks to leave the topic. Appu requests Aniruddha to stop everyone from insulting Jhanak. Romi calls Arshi, who prepares to go to the salon. Arshi’s rude behavior angers Romi, and she plans to irritate her. Romi brings Arshi to Appu’s room, where Arshi creates a scene highlighting that Jhanak followed Aniruddha to the gold shop.

Later, Laalon comes to Appu’s house for the wedding with full enthusiasm. Bado Maa welcomes Laalon, and Jhanak expresses her excitement. In contrast, Bablo appreciates Shubho’s efforts for Appu and begs pardon from him, unaware of his cunning ploy against Appu and Laalon’s marriage.