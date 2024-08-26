Television | TV Show Written Updates

The upcoming Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episode which will air on 27th August, unfolds with Abhira, who worries about her lost ring. Manish is shocked when Abhira sings Akshara's Krishna song at Poddar's house. This heartwarming episode touches the audience's heart.

StarPlus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi, has ruled audiences’ hearts for 15 years due to its unique storyline and has remained in the top 5 television shows. The show casts Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, and Garvita Sadhwani in the lead roles. Check out the full episode update, which will air on August 27, 2024.

In the upcoming episode, we will see Abhira (Samridhii Shukla), Armaan (Rohit Purohit), and the Poddars praying before god. Abhira sings a song of Krishna, which Akshara sings during Pooja. In the next scene, Manish and Gonekas come to the Poddar house, and suddenly, they listen to Pooja’s song and get mesmerized.

Later, the Poddar house staff welcomes them, and suddenly, Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) gets teary while listening to this song. After Pooja, Madhav welcomes Manish and Gonekas and pens Janmashtami’s wishes. Later, Manish shockingly comes to Abhira and asks, “From where did Abhira learn this song?” Abhira’s reply leaves Manish in shock.

In today’s episode, Rohit is planning a honeymoon for Armaan and Abhira with Ruhi, which upsets her and causes her to confront Armaan angrily. Armaan urges Ruhi to move on, but she lashes out, telling him to focus on Abhira and their upcoming honeymoon to Scotland. Meanwhile, Armaan tries to mend his relationship with Rohit, who remains distant, while Abhira asks Ruhi to respect her and stop interfering.

As wedding preparations continue, Sanjay reflects on his wish for Armaan and Abhira to run off while Kaveri plans an extravagant gold-plated wedding card. Ruhi, still upset, questions Kaveri’s spending and reluctantly helps with the wedding tasks, even as she secretly plots to separate Armaan and Abhira. Despite the tension, Abhira contributes to the wedding expenses, misses Akshara, and hopes to make the best of her new life with Armaan.

Lastly, Manish contacts Abhira, offering his support and planning a special gift for her. Still upset, Ruhi taunts Abhira about the lavish wedding card, but Abhira remains determined to make her marriage work and discusses contributing to the wedding with Armaan and Kaveri. End.

