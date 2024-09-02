Television | TV Show Written Updates

In the upcoming Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episode, which will air on 3 September, Kaveri forces Abhira to sign the prenup papers and safeguard Armaan.

The StarPlus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi under Director’s Kut Productions, has ruled over audiences’ hearts for the last 15 fifteen years. The show remains in the top five to date. Currently, Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, Garvita Sadhwani, and Romiit Raaj play the lead roles. Check out the full written episode update, airing on 3 September 2024

In the upcoming episode, Kaveri hands over Abhira’s (Samridhii Shukla) prenup papers and forces her to sign them. Abhira is shocked to see the papers, and she questions Kaveri about the fact that she can’t work one year after marriage and will have to bear a baby within a year. Abhira confronts Kaveri about whether she wishes that her and Armaan’s (Rohit Purohit) relationship should break. Kaveri shares her concern that she wants to save Armaan from suffering any pain; however, Abhira denies it.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Today’s Written Update

In today’s episode, Vidya calls Armaan and asks him to select jewelry for his wedding; however, Armaan asks Vidya to call him later as he is busy right now. Then Vidya calls Abhira and asks her to select a maan tika for her as the designer is waiting for her. However, Abhira, working for her client, gets trapped in a situation; she asks Vidya to call her later and goes for her hearing.

After the hearing, Abhira is shocked to see Vidya’s multiple calls. She calls Vidya and explains her situation while her client intervenes and taunts her for not focusing on her work and expecting to compete with men. Later, Abhira cuts Vidya’s call and asks her to call later. Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) oversees Abhira’s situation, and she gives Abhira a drink and taunts her. On the other hand, Vidya gets upset with Abhira and doesn’t reply to Abhira’s calls.

Vidya gets busy in puja, where Manisha, Armaan, and Vidya’s sister-in-law disturb her, which pisses her off. Upon this, Armaan tries to make Vidya understand Abhira’s situation. For a moment, Vidya understands Armaan’s thoughts, but she asks him to let her be alone. On the other hand, Abhira expresses her concern about the situation with Armaan, and later, they indulge in romantic moments.

Ruhi meets Vasudev and instigates against Abhira, mentioning the prenup. Vasudev seems to be fine, but he later meets Kaveri and shares his concern. Kaveri denies making a contract for Armaan and Abhira’s marriage. However, Vasudev somehow tries to convince her.