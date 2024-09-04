Television | TV Show Written Updates

In the upcoming Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episode, which will air on 5 September, the audience will see a major twist when Manish discovers Abhira's true identity.

In the StarPlus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi under Director’s Kut Productions, the audiences enjoy interesting ups and downs. The show has won hearts for the last 15 fifteen years. Currently, Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, Garvita Sadhwani, and Romiit Raaj play the lead roles. Check out the full written episode update, airing on 5 September 2024

In the upcoming episode, Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) begins the next wedding festivities in Himachali style. As Abhira gets busy with the preparations, Manish questions Abhira about her hometown and her parents. Abhira reveals that her father belongs to Mussoorie and her mother from Rajasthan, leaving Manish intrigued. Manisha asks Abhira her mother’s name, and she very fondly reveals Akshara. As Manish turns around, he sees Akshara’s photo, leaving him emotional and understanding that Abhira is his granddaughter’s daughter.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Today’s Written Update

In today’s episode, Abhira fumes in anger after reading the marriage contract papers, and she rushes to meet Kaveri, where Armaan (Rohit Purohit) worries about Abhira and rushes to meet her. Armaan tries to calm down Abhira as they collide, but she expresses her feelings and disappointment over these papers. Abhira fails to understand Armaan, and they end up fighting, which Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) oversees and enjoys.

Armaan gives Abhira enough time to calm down and decides not to meet her. The next morning, Kaveri comes to meet Abhira. Kaveri threatens Abhira to sign the prenup papers, or else she will take her name back from the load guarantor. Abhira feels hurt by Kaveri’s act. Kaveri clarifies that she did all this only for Armaan and his future. Kaveri forces Abhira to agree to her demands, or else she will also spoil her parents’ name. Abhira feels clueless and heartbroken.

Later, Armaan comes to meet Abhira and hugs her, but Abhira once again blames Armaan and indulges in a fight with him, leaving him disappointed. In anger, Armaan hurts himself, where Ruhi helps him, and Rohit oversees this. Armaan takes his and leaves from there when Abhira realizes her mistake, and she follows him. Abhira witnesses Armaan’s accident, leaving her devastated.