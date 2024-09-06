Television | TV Show Written Updates

In the upcoming Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episode, airing on 7 September, the audience will see an interesting twist when Abhira fails to arrange money for her function, leaving her feeling devastated.

StarPlus’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions, entertains the audience with interesting ups and downs. The show has won hearts for the last 15 fifteen years. Currently, Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, Garvita Sadhwani, and Romiit Raaj play the lead roles. Check out the full written episode update, airing on 7 September 2024

In the upcoming episode, Manish finds something fishy and questions Abhira about her parents. Hearing Akshara as Abhira’s (Samridhii Shukla) mother’s name builds the suspense. As he turns back, he sees Akshara’s photo, leaving him emotional and discovering that Abhira is his granddaughter.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Today’s Written Update

In today’s episode, Armaan’s (Rohit Purohit) cousins offer Abhira money from their savings to help her get ready for her function. However, she denies taking any help. Abhira emphasizes that she is happy to have their support, and that’s enough to help her resolve the problem. Soon, Manish offers Abhira money for the event, but Abhira very politely refuses to take it and asks her to bless her.

Abhira rushes to the court to find new cases and arrange money. At the same time, Kaveri sends a lady worker with Abhira to convince her to sign the papers. Though she feels pissed, Abhira refuses to sign the papers. Abhira, in court, tries to find new cases and arrange money. But she fails terribly. She also gets offers to lose a case purposely, and Abhira plans to take it big. She denies it, leaving her feeling devastated.

Armaan gets worried about Abhira not notifying him of anything. Armaan tried to call her, but she couldn’t answer. Abhira cries bitterly, and she returns home. Kaveri meets Abhira, who forces her to sign the papers and prepare for the function. Abhira, in an emotional moment, decides to sign the papers, but before that, she gets a call, which makes her cry hard. Kaveri gets worried, and she informs this to Armaan. Before Armaan goes to see Abhira, everyone sees Abhira entering the house enthusiastically and dancing, leaving Kaveri shocked and Armaan smiling.