Kim Kardashian was born Kimberly Noel Kardashian West in Los Angeles, California, United States. She is an American television personality and entrepreneur who rose to international prominence due to her private life, most of which was featured on the successful reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians (2007–2011).

Everything she wears becomes a massive craze, with every other celebrity attempting to replicate her appearance. But, on the other hand, Kim Kardashian is more than simply a fashion star. Today is the 41st birthday of the beauty mogul, mother of four, businesswoman, reality television program star, and so much more. On this occasion, we look at the lady who made catsuits, the new cool, perfectly blending street style with red carpet clothing.

Here Is The Collection Of Catsuits:

The diva rocked out in a mustard yellow latex full-sleeve bodysuit for a gig in Paris. Her chiseled body was highlighted by the attire, which she paired with neutral stilettos. Her hair was styled back in a side-parted slick back style, and she accessorized with a simple handbag.

Making another strong case for latex clothing, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is wearing a pastel pink catsuit with a latex pink shrug draped over it. Her ensemble was finished with a pair of slipper-style stilettos, poker-straight hair, and matching gloves.

Bold patterns have always been a favorite of the celebrity. So to cover up, she wore a transparent, see-through leopard-design catsuit with velvet accents around her breast and waist. It was the perfect outfit to wear for Halloween, with pointy see-through shoes and a barrette. So this Halloween, channel your inner Kim-K by emulating this outfit!

She’s done everything, from catsuits to monochromatic attire. In her most recent outfit, the diva came out in a dark pink full-sleeve catsuit, turning the streets into her catwalk. She paired it with a similar pink feathery fur coat and shoes, making a strong argument for the hot color. Embellished earrings and her hair fashioned in a poker-straight style complemented the star’s street-style outfit.

