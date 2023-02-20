The makeup mogul, Kim Kardashian makes all Kardashian fans proud as she takes an oath to promote the justice reform. The star organised an event, followed by a dinner where she brought up the serious issue of ‘Justice Reform’ that highlights on the issues of the ones who got justice denied by the system, even being the victim. She was accompanied by her sisters and many other activists from the rundown, who shared their thoughts on the issue.

In the pictures, we can see Kim looking absolutely stunning and boss like in her sheer off-shoulder magenta pink bodycon dress. She completed the look with her wavy long hair, that she left open, with her bangs in front. Kim further decked it up with bold dewy eyes, filled-in eyebrows, nude lips. For accessories, the Instagram influencer completed the look with chic oxidised jewellery.

Sharing the photodump on her Instagram handle, Kim wrote, “I hosted a @reform dinner at @michaelrubin’s home to discuss the importance of helping others who have been affected by our justice system. So proud of Hannah Jackson, who spoke about how having an incarcerated father and how that really affected her whole life growing up. Rondo also spoke about his 15 month incarceration at Rikers but then entered @lala’s 360 mentorship program and was able to get out now work for a reform alliance.”

She was accompanied by her sister Kendall, at the dinner party. They listened to speakers, including Hannah Jackson, a young woman, who talked how having a father in prison “really impacted her whole experience growing up.”

The attendees also heard a tale of a young guy called Rondo, who, after having to serve 15 months in Rikers Prison in New York City, was able to change his life by enlisting in the 360 Mentoring Program developed by Inyala Haircare.

Here take a look-