Kim Kardashian, the makeup mogul took to her Instagram handle to share a candid swag moment with the popular social media influencer and rapper Ice Spice. The duo looked preppy and stunning in the picture that she shared on her gram, and we are in absolute love with their grandeur and swagger fashion lookbooks.

In the picture, we can see Kim Kardashian wearing a sheer blue body-skimming t-shirt. She teamed it with sleek mid-parted ponytail. Her makeup looked on point, she decked her look with dewy soft eyes with extended eye lashes. The star influencer completed the look with nude lips. Kim posed with the perfect pout in the picture, as she clicked the selfie with Ice Spice.

Ice Spice who is popular on Tik Tok (Tik Tok is currently banned in India), is an American rapper. She is quite famous amongst the youth. Ice Spice looked all stunning as she posed with Kim in the picture, looking stunning pink body-skimming top. She topped it with a sheer pink jacket. She completed the look with silver sheer jewellery with a pendant that resembles of Ice Spice herself.

Here take a look-

Soon after Kim Kardashian shared the picture on her social media handle, One user wrote, “Wondering whats the matketing strategy behind this 😈”, another wrote, “She a baddie she know she a 10 she a baddie with her baddie friend”, a third user wrote, “CMON PEOPLE! THERES AN ANNIE WIG MISSING OUT THERE”, a fourth user wrote, “Wow after her dad says it bothers him classic gaslighting 😢”

What are your views on this above selfie by these two spectacular social media stars? Are you excited to see them together collaborating for a project? Let us know in the comments below and for more such updates stay tuned.