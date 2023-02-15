Bella Hadid comes on the top when it comes to serving goals in terms of fashion and style, here’s how she is dropping in some rampant lifestyle goals as of now. The star model took to her Instagram handle to share some stunning photo series, where we could see her having her best times at work and then followed by some fun times with friends. Owing to that here we have shared the photoseries, that shows what Hadid does on a usual day in life.

In the first picture, we can see Bella wearing a stunning pink baggy t-shirt. The star model clubbed it up with black pants. The model further teamed it with heavy black boots. She completed the look with long sleek hair and no makeup. She can be seen lying on the ground, by her closet shelf.

In the second we can three women, assuming one of them is Bella, looking at the desktop screen, that has got photographs probably of Bella. However, none of the girls is facing the camera, and we can only see their back.

Bella went on to share another picture, in a hot bodysuit. She completed the look with a high sleek hairbun. She can be seen posing amid a green light, with multiple camera covering her from different angles.

Bella went on to share some candid pictures of her friends from the shooting sets. She then shared a mirror selfie. In the picture we can see her wearing a stylish white crop top along with black jeans with belts surrounding her waist.

Bella went on to share some more pictures from the day, that she spent lazy and cosy with her own people in the photodump.

