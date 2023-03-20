Bella Hadid turned heads with her preppy hot look in red on the red carpet. The supermodel and Jen Batchelor, the co-founder of Kin Euphorics, participated the inauguration of Stanton Social Prime in Las Vegas course of the most recent night while dressed in a vibrantly coloured, unexpected turn of events on their typical vintage-inspired looks. The actress attired for the event in a flaming red drop-waist dress with a rectangle silver belt buckle, a scoop neck neckline, and inverted bell sleeves.

She wore the gown without any jewellery other than a single ring and halter neck black sandals that she laced across her shins several times. The beauty got makeup rounded off with an intense cat eye stroke, contoured jawline, and a red nail art that complemented the dress’s striking colour. She also had her locks pulled down in crimped curls.

Here take a look-

Further she took to her Instagram stories to share a set of gorgeous pictures with her friend. The diva looked outright stunning in the after event look as well. Posing with her gorgeous smile on face and utmost bold upright poise in the pictures, Bella Hadid gave us goals once again. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “made me feel so beautiful last night” and also added, “Thank you” along with love heart emoji.

Well, this isn’t the first time that Bella proved to be a fashion chameleon especially on the red carpet. Time and again, the stunner has prompted some of the top-notch fashion lookbooks on board, and this one too goes no where disappointing.

What are your thoughts on the above fashion decks? Let us know in the comments below and for more updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.