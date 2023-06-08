A sneak peek into Anushka Sen’s favourite delicacies see pics

When it comes to being a food enthusiast, the Baal Veer actress Anushka Sen takes the cake, quite literally! With her taste buds always on the lookout for exciting flavours, she doesn’t even wink to think but just go fully immersed. From heavenly desserts that make her taste buds dance with joy to unique delicacies, it’s fair to call this starlet a foodie at heart.

But while she continues to enjoy good food, she also makes sure to take care of health and maintain and fit lifestyle too, checking on what she is eating.

An yum plate of Ravioli

This Italian delicacy boasts delicate pockets of pasta, generously filled with a variety of sumptuous fillings. Whether it’s the classic ricotta and spinach, the rich and savory mushroom, or the mouthwatering combination of cheese and herbs, each bite of Ravioli can show you the heaven, or better make you feel it.

Crepe cake with raspberry sauce

This mouthwatering combination brings together the creamy goodness of crepe cake with the tangy sweetness of fresh raspberries. Anushka as she shared a sneak peek of the dish, it looks all smooth at the glance with the powdered sugar drizzled on the top. The sauce bowl already looks right up tempting.

Grilled Tortillas and some goodness of broccoli

The actress also shared a glimpse of the lip-smacking platter that has some grilled tortilla pizza with pepper on top. Which was accompanied by a bowl of broccoli, beans and more nutritious goodness.