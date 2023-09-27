A sneak peek into Mostly Sane aka Prajakta Koli’s skincare rituals

Skincare isn’t just a fad; it’s a way of life, and Prajakta Koli‘s commitment to it is a shining example. It’s not just about looking flawless; it’s about self-love and self-care. After all, our skin is our body’s largest organ, and taking care of it is not only about looking good but also feeling good.

Prajakta Koli, widely known as Mostly Sane, is the ultimate skincare enthusiast, and nothing, absolutely nothing, can deter her from maintaining her radiant complexion. No matter how jam-packed her schedule may get, this diva makes it a point to pamper her skin with utmost devotion. It’s almost like her skin is her BFF, and she’s sworn to keep it happy!

Recently, the YouTube sensation treated her followers to a wonderful yet super sweet moment on her Instagram stories. Sporting a face mask, she looked utterly adorable as she posed for a selfie, complete with the quintessential pout. In her signature style, she captioned the picture, “guess who packed in time to do skincare before she leaves.” It seems like even a busy day can’t stand between her and her skincare rituals! What’s more, we are in love with her casual T-shirt in black in the picture too.

Check out the picture-

So, whether you’re a YouTube sensation like Prajakta or just an everyday superstar, remember to make time for your skincare routine and let your inner glow shine through!