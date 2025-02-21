Prajakta Koli & Vrishank Khanal confirm their wedding date; fans express happiness

Digital creator and actress Prajakta Koli is preparing to marry her longtime partner, Vrishank Khanal. The couple, who have been together for 13 years, will reportedly exchange vows on February 25 in the presence of close friends and family.

Wedding preparations are already underway, according to reports. The event is expected to be a private affair, bringing together loved ones for the special occasion. Although Prajakta has not made any public statements regarding the wedding, Vrishank’s recent social media post has sparked speculation. He shared a picture featuring both their families, captioned with a note of gratitude and a reference to new beginnings.

Their journey began in college, where they met as young students. Over the years, they have remained committed to each other, supporting one another through different phases of life. In 2023, Prajakta surprised her followers by announcing their engagement in a lighthearted post.

Beyond her personal life, Prajakta has carved a space for herself in the entertainment industry. She gained recognition through digital content before transitioning to acting. She is widely known for her role in the web series Mismatched, where she stars alongside Rohit Saraf and others.

With the wedding just around the corner, fans eagerly await more updates from the couple. Their upcoming milestone marks the next chapter in a relationship that has spanned over a decade.

We wish the couple loads of congratulations in advance.