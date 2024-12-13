Mismatched Season 3: A Raw Exploration Of Love, Identity, And the Digital Paradox

There’s something uniquely beguile about Mismatched!

What began as a simple coming-of-age love story has now evolved into a sharp, thought-provoking exploration of identity, ambition, and the digital age.

As Dimple (Prajakta Koli) and Rishi (Rohit Saraf) embark on a new chapter of their lives, leaving behind the familiar grounds of Aravali Institute for the tech-heavy metropolis of Hyderabad, Mismatched, directed by Akarsh Khurana, digs deeper into the messy realities of growing up in a world where our identities are increasingly shaped by the online personas we create. The stakes have never been higher, and the questions more complex.

The Betterverse- A World Built On Illusions

The introduction of the Betterverse, a metaverse created by Rishi and his team, sets the stage for this season’s central conflict. On paper, it sounds like a dream: a digital utopia where users can live out their wildest fantasies in a fully immersive virtual world. But as the characters quickly discover, the line between the real world and the virtual one is harder to draw than they expected.

Rishi, once the introspective, slightly insecure romantic, now stands at the helm of the Betterverse, a new tech-driven reality that promises the idealized life he’s always wanted. The more he immerses himself in this perfect, curated world, the further he drifts from the person he once was. His transformation from a thoughtful, grounded individual to a polished influencer is unsettling. As his success in the Betterverse grows, so does the question: What happens to who you are when you’ve built a life based entirely on projections and filters?

For Dimple, this transition is equally challenging, but from a different angle. As a young woman determined to carve a name for herself in the world of coding and technology, she faces the pressures of building a career in an industry that’s as cutthroat as it is public. While Rishi constructs a perfect virtual world, Dimple is tasked with navigating the increasingly thin line between her real self and the digital persona she’s crafting. The tension between these two versions of herself—one she can control online, the other she can’t—becomes the emotional crux of the season.

What makes Mismatched Season 3 hit the nail, though, isn’t just the evolution of the metaverse or the tech-driven plot twists—it’s how it frames love in an era where authenticity often feels like a casualty of the digital age. As Dimple and Rishi’s relationship grows more complicated, it’s clear that they’re not just dealing with the usual ups and downs of young love. They’re navigating a new reality, one where their every move is amplified and scrutinized by an online audience.

Their romance, while still tender and electric, is overshadowed by the growing tension between who they are in the Betterverse and who they are in real life. The pressure to live up to an idealized version of themselves, both individually and as a couple, strains their bond. Dimple questions whether the love they share is authentic or merely another story they’re telling to keep up with the expectations set by the digital world. Rishi, for his part, is torn between his love for Dimple and the lure of his newfound virtual fame.

The beauty of this dynamic is how Mismatched doesn’t sugarcoat the messiness of it all. It presents a love story that isn’t just about navigating romantic feelings but also about figuring out how to stay true to who you are in a world that constantly asks you to be someone else. The real test for Dimple and Rishi isn’t just whether they can make their relationship work—it’s whether they can maintain their integrity in the face of a digital landscape that rewards perfection at the expense of vulnerability.

In a season that demands its characters wrestle with their own contradictions and insecurities, Mismatched would fall flat without a strong anchor.

Prajakta Koli delivers just that with her portrayal of Dimple. As Dimple grapples with the pressures of both love and career, Koli’s performance resonates with an emotional honesty that feels refreshing. There’s a rawness to Dimple that Koli captures perfectly—whether she’s navigating the excitement of her coding dreams or the heartache of her relationship with Rishi, Koli makes Dimple’s journey feel deeply human.

It’s rare to see a character as conflicted and as ambitious as Dimple portrayed with such sincerity. Koli never lets Dimple fall into the trap of being just another “girl in tech” or the love interest with a predictable arc. She’s messy, ambitious, vulnerable, and real—and it’s this complexity that makes her journey both engaging and relatable.

Dimple is a character who isn’t afraid to stumble, and Koli’s portrayal of her makes those stumbles feel significant, not only for the character but for the audience as well.

Rohit Saraf’s Rishi is equally compelling, though in a quieter, more introspective way. In earlier seasons, Rishi was the dreamer—sensitive, earnest, and full of potential.

Season 3, however, places him in a more complicated light. As his involvement in the Betterverse grows, so does his internal conflict. Saraf’s portrayal of Rishi’s struggle between digital success and real-world connection is nuanced and affecting. Rishi doesn’t just wrestle with his feelings for Dimple; he struggles with who he’s becoming and whether the digital life he’s building is worth the price of losing touch with his true self.

The evolution of both characters feels organic, and Saraf’s portrayal of Rishi’s internal struggle adds a layer of depth that elevates the season as a whole. Rishi’s journey isn’t just about figuring out his relationship with Dimple—it’s about figuring out who he is without the validation of the virtual world.

While much of the spotlight is on Dimple and Rishi, the supporting cast adds important layers to the narrative. Taaruk Raina’s Anmol brings moments of levity, providing humor and emotional insight in equal measure. His evolving friendship with Dimple offers a refreshing contrast to the romantic tension between her and Rishi.

Muskkaan Jaferi as Celina also shines, with her character’s own journey of self-discovery offering a crucial parallel to Dimple’s. Celina’s relationship with Rith, a trans student navigating their own identity struggles, provides the series with a much-needed exploration of gender and self-expression in the digital age. Jaferi and the rest of the supporting cast continue to give the show its emotional richness, ensuring that each character’s arc contributes meaningfully to the larger conversation about identity and love.

On a note of music, if the performances in Mismatched Season 3 are the heart, then the music is the soul. The soundtrack, as always, plays a vital role in underscoring the emotional beats of the story. Tracks like Ishq Hai, Do Din Ke Baad, and Pyaar Hai are more than just songs—they act as an emotional mirror, reflecting the characters’ internal struggles and fleeting moments of joy. The music amplifies every emotional high and every crushing low, turning each moment into something larger than life itself.

Mismatched Season 3 is a victory in every sense. It’s a show that dares to ask big questions about love, identity, and the pressures of living in a world where everything is on display. The evolving relationship between Dimple and Rishi is both heartwarming and heartbreaking, exploring the complexities of growing up in a time when digital and real-life personas can often feel like two different people. With its engaging plot, emotionally resonant music, and stellar performances, this season proves that Mismatched is more than just a love story-it’s a cultural commentary on the modern experience.

So, will Dimple and Rishi’s love story make it through the noise of the “betterverse”? You’ll have to watch to find out. But one thing’s for sure: this season is a journey worth taking.

IWMBuzz rates it 4 stars.

Mismatched Season 3 is streaming on Netflix.