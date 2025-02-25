Prajakta Koli & Vrishank Khanna get married; share lovely images

Digital creator and actress Prajakta Koli has married her longtime partner Vrishank Khanna. The couple exchanged vows on February 25, 2025, in Karjat, surrounded by family and close friends. They announced their wedding with a social media post, sharing their first pictures as a married couple.

Prajakta wore a custom ivory and green lehenga designed by Anita Dongre. She accessorized with a Kundan choker, a matching maang tika, and a white veil. Vrishank opted for an ivory sherwani, complementing the wedding’s understated elegance.

Their pre-wedding functions included a Haldi ceremony, a Mehendi event, and a musical night. The Haldi was a lively gathering with friends and family applying turmeric paste in a joyful atmosphere. For the Mehendi, Prajakta wore a red kurti while getting intricate henna designs applied to her hands. The musical night was filled with dance and performances, making it a memorable celebration.

Prajakta and Vrishank have been together for years, supporting each other through different phases of life. Their wedding venue, Karjat, holds sentimental value for them, making it the perfect place to begin their new journey.

Fans and well-wishers flooded their post with congratulatory messages, celebrating their love and commitment. As they step into this new phase, their bond continues to inspire many who have followed their journey.