Prajakta Koli Shares Photos From Mehendi Ceremony, Vrishank Khanal’s Cute Kiss Grabs Attention

The most popular and everyone’s favorite YouTuber and actress, Prajakta Koli, is all set to start a new chapter of her life soon. As the wedding bells ring, the festivities begin, and Prajakta shares photos from her first wedding festivities, mehendi, which has become a hot topic. The mehendi ceremony epitomized perfect dream-come-true moments in the adorable photos, among which her fiance Vrishank’s cute kiss has gone viral.

For the mehendi ceremony, Prajakta wore a metallic reddish pink kurta complemented by her simple hairstyle, minimal makeup, and contrasting jhumkas. On the other hand, Vrishank wore a white kurta with yellow leaves printed on it, serving goals. The opening frame shows an after-mehendi glimpse as the couple goofed in the greenery with a sunset view, creating a romantic moment.

However, Vrishank’s cute kiss on Prajakta’s cheek as the couple flaunted their mehendi turned out to be an attention-seeker. During the mehendi, the YouTuber didn’t miss a moment to enjoy the moment, and she was seen singing in one of the photos while the mehendi artist applied mehendi to her hand.

But that’s not all! The highlight was the glimpses of Prajakta’s mother, father, and Vrishank’s dance. The expression queen continued her drama in the photos, but the last photo served the perfect ‘couple’ goals. It was a perfect mehendi with simplicity and love.

Prajakta Koli is all set to marry her fiance, Vrishank Khanal, on Tuesday, February 25th, 2025.