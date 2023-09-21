Digital | Celebrities

Ace Street Style Like Anushka Sen In Navy Blue Shirt, Jeans Pant With Red Lipstick Shade And Specs

Anushka Sen never misses a chance to impress with her fashion file wherever she goes. This time, with the satin shirt and jeans pant, the actress gives street style goals. Check out photos

Author: Aarti Tiwari
21 Sep,2023
Street style fashion includes comfort wear with a touch of class, from mini skirts, crop tops, and floral dresses to jeans and shirts. Our social media sensation, Anushka Sen, never fails to ace her look wherever she goes. In the latest photos, Anushka serves street style goals in satin shirts and jeans from the streets of Korea.

Anushka Sen In Street Style Fashion

Wohh!!! Anushka Sen is absolutely rocking! This navy blue satin shirt tucked in white dark blue flare jeans pants exudes chic style. One hand sleeve folded and the other open, giving her street style look a touch of funkiness.

The Red Lipstick Game

Anushka gives her street style a sense of sensuality with the bold red lipstick shade. Her sleek high ponytail, small earrings, and necklace complete her accessorizing. The luxurious wristwatch adds an extra dose of sophistication.

The Statement Specs

With the square black specs, Anushka protects her eyes from the harmful sun rays and also acing style with the ease of comfort wear. The white transparent sandals uplift her stylish look. The red sling bag adds some pop color to her subtle street style.

Did you like Anushka Sen’s street style in navy blue shirt and jeans? Let us know in the comments box below.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

