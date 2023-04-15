Anushka Sen and Avneet Kaur are leading television stars. The actors have become immensely popular over the years. Keeping up with their honing acting chops on the screen, the stars garnered massive fanbase. They are also leading influencers on Instagram. Anushka Sen owns over 35 million followers on her profile, while on the other hand Kaur has over 30 million followers.

Anushka Sen shares candid moment from elevator

Anushka Sen took to her Instagram stories to share a candid picture from the elevator. The actress looked all cute and stunning in her white printed sweatshirt. She completed the look with her mid-parted hairdo. She rounded it off with no makeup on her face and clicked a candid picture with her iPhone, keeping her quirky expression on point.

Here take a look-

Avneet Kaur connects with nature

Avneet Kaur took to her Instagram handle to share a candid moment. She can be seen cherishing a picturesque view of nature. The actress looked stunning in her cotton printed salwar suit. She completed the look with her wavy short hair and rounded it off with minimal makeup. Sharing the picture, the actress wrote a beautiful poem as she connects to mother nature.

Sharing the picturesque moment on her Instagram, Avneet Kaur wrote, “She lost herself in the trees among the ever-changing leaves. She wept beneath the wild sky as stars told stories of ancient times. The flowers grew towards her light, the river called her name at night. She could not live an ordinary life with the mysteries of the universe hidden in her eyes.💚 #feels #connectwithnature #peace”

Here take a look-