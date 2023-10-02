Anushka Sen And Riva Arora Make Sunday Special In Denim Jeans And Top, Take A Look

Highlights

Anusha Sen and Riva Arora enjoy Sunday

Anusha Sen looks stunning in a zip-up top and denim jeans.

Riva Arora soars hotness in a crop top and denim shorts.

The beautiful social sensation Anushka Sen and Riva Arora often makes it to the headlines for their exquisite fashion sense. The divas love to share insights from their personal lives, and today, they show how they make their Sunday special in denim jeans and tops. Let’s take a look.

Anushka Sen In Top And Denim Jeans

In the shared photos on Instagram, Anushka shows her sassy looks in a black zip-up crop top with sleeveless hands and a collar neckline. She pairs her look with whitewashed denim jeans. She left her hair open, and minimal makeup completed her look. That’s not all! With the white chunky shoes, she adds an extra dose of sophistication. But wait, there is more! The orange sling bag adds pop color to her glam.

Riva Arora In Crop-top And Denim Shorts

The cute and confident Riva Arora shows her sensuousness in a grey crop top with slip hands. She paired it with black denim jeans short. With this look, Riva Arora exudes girl-next-door vibes. The silver hook earrings elevate her glam. The black leather high heels uplift her overall appearance. She makes the Sunday soar in her hotness.

Whose Sunday vibes did you like? Let us know in the comments box.