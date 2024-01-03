Anushka Sen Begins 2024 In Style Wearing Leather Co-ord Set With Red Sweater

The sensational Anushka Sen is currently enjoying her time in Seoul. She jetted off to Korea for a New Year celebration, and it seems she is having a great time there. Taking to her Instagram handle, the Balveer actress now shares a glimpse of how she begins 2024 in her cheeky style. Let’s take a look below.

Anushka Sen’s Cheeks Style

In the shared images, Anushka can be seen embracing the chilling vibes with her exquisite styling sense. The actress opts for a red baggy sweater with a v-neckline paired with a high-waist leather skirt over skinny black pants. The matching black leather jacket with golden buttons gives her a cool look. The front slit of the skirt looks trendy. Lastly,, Anushka dons black leather chic boots to cope with the winter season, taking the fashion bar a level up.

But wait, that’s not all! Anushka Sen adds some golden sparkle with the hoop earrings. Her hair tied in a high ponytail gives her an edgy appearance. The perfect winged eyeliner gives her eyes a sharp look, while the shiny cheeks and glossy cherry lips complement her overall look. She poses in style on streets and restaurants, treating us with the view of herself entering 2024 with her swagger style in Korea.

Did you like Anushka Sen’s New Year celebration? Drop your views in the comments box below.