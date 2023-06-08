ADVERTISEMENT
Anushka Sen channels angelic nuance in designer salwar

Anushka Sen, the young sensation of the entertainment world, possesses a captivating traditional sense of style that never fails to leave a lasting impression. And here’s how she wowed us with her look in salwar suit

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
08 Jun,2023 08:57:34
The Baal Veer actress Anushka Sen, the young sensation of the entertainment world, possesses a captivating traditional sense of style that never fails to leave a lasting impression. Whether she graces the red carpet or shares glimpses of her everyday life on social media, Anushka’s choices in traditional attire showcase her innate grace and poise. With a penchant for timeless classics and contemporary twists, she effortlessly blends tradition with modernity, creating stunning ensembles that reflect her unique personality.

Anushka stuns in designer salwar

Anushka Sen effortlessly radiates an angelic vibe as she wears a stunning designer salwar. The talented actress, known for her versatile performances, showcases her impeccable sense of style in this beautiful outfit. We can see her wearing the cotton white embroidered kurta set. She completed the look with minimal accessories and straight sleek hair.

Sharing the adorable pictures, she wrote, “show me your thumka 😉” what stole the show, is the beautiful blue and white tie-dye dupatta.

Check it out-

From captivating performances on screen to her influential presence on social media, she continues to win the hearts of millions with her talent and dedication. As she dons the designer salwar with ease, Anushka Sen proves once again that she is not only a talented actress but also a fashion inspiration.

What are your views on the above traditional style file by Anushka Sen? Let us know in the comments.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

