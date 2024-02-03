Anushka Sen Gets Candid Posing ‘Korean Hearts’ With Kartik Aaryan

We all know Anushka Sen’s connection with Korea. The actress has often enjoyed her time in the beautiful place, enjoying the unique culture and cuisines. The actress often shares photos and videos showcasing her love for Korea with Korean hearts. But this time, she is not alone, but the Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan with this fun banter.

Treating her fans to the insights of the Iqoo Prive Night event in the town, the actress shared some delightful photos from the event. And we bet you will enjoy this the most. The young actress in the photos can be seen posing with the Bollywood handsome hunk Kartik Aaryan. What caught our attention was the Korean hearts they made with their cheeks and hands. It seems it was Anushka’s idea, and Kartik totally enjoyed this fun photoshoot. The bright smiles on their faces are pure bliss, and the candid pictures went viral in no time.

Anushka was dressed in a chic black one-shoulder dress for the sparkling event. She styled her look with golden hoop earrings. At the same time, the minimalistic makeup and wet hairstyle complete her look. On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan donned a black shirt underneath the black and red zipper. It is a treat to watch these cuties together.

