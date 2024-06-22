Anushka Sen Gets Emotional Going Back To Her School As Chief Guest Says, “Feels Surreal”

Anushka Sen is a well-known actress in the industry for her role in the Sony SAB series Baalveer. The actress has captured our interest with her recently released series Dil Dosti Dilemma, in which she posts all updates on Instagram. The diva keeps her Instagram followers engaged with her daily updates. The actress recently posted a heartwarming post on Instagram. Check it out below!

Anushka Sen’s Heartwarming Instagram Post-

Taking to her Instagram post, Anushka Sen turns “Chief Guest” as she opts for a black round neckline, plain T-shirt tucked in the high-waisted white bell bottom jeans and pairs with a white lapel collar, sleeves blazer with a purple chief guest card attached on it. She finishes off his look with a tight puff ponytail hairstyle, minimal makeup, a highlighter face, and peach matte lips. To compliment her look, the actress opts for gold ear studs, a silver and green charm neck chain, and a black mini bag and pairs them with black heels.

Anushka Sen flaunts her dashing look in a blazer set and poses charmingly in the photos. The actress also shared pictures of herself with her principal and teachers.

By sharing the Instagram post, Anushka Sen wrote, “Today I was invited by my school to be the chief guest for an event. Going back to school brought back so many memories! Meeting my principal Maam who has seen me grow up in this institution for 13 years ( from sr kindergarten to 12th grade). All my teachers, who were and will always be my pillars of strength. My school has taught me so much, and going back as an alumni and hearing your principal and teachers say wonderful things about you to the entire school feels surreal. What a beautiful day. Feeling blessed and grateful.”

