Anushka Sen is the ultimate ‘workout queen’, here’s why

Anushka Sen, the ultimate ‘workout queen,’ is committed to maintaining her fitness. The actress consistently shares glimpses of her health journey on her social media handle, providing some stunning insights into her diet regimen and exercise routine. Her love for Pilates and daily workouts is evident through her posts. Recently, she treated her followers with a picture taken at her home after a satisfying workout session. Without further ado, let’s dive in and check it out!

Anushka Sen’s post-workout picture

In the captivating picture that Anushka Sen shared on her social media handle, the diva exudes style and confidence. She rocks a trendy sleeveless black crop top that perfectly showcases her impeccable fashion sense. Paired with black and white shorts, her ensemble exudes a sporty yet chic vibe. As she clicks a mirror selfie, her toned and enviable abs take the spotlight. Completing her look, Anushka sports a pair of fashionable sporty shoes that add an extra flair to her attire. Her sleek straight ponytail adds a touch of elegance to the overall look, emphasizing her effortless charm. It’s clear that Anushka Sen knows how to effortlessly merge fashion and fitness, leaving her fans in awe of her impeccable style.

Here take a look at the picture below

Are you also loving this quirky fun workout fashion moment? Because we definitely are! Let us know in the comments