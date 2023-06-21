ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | Celebrities

Anushka Sen is the ultimate ‘workout queen’, here’s why

Anushka Sen vouches to keep herself fit. The actress has often given insights on her social media handle, about her diet regime, and also how she loves pilates and workout everyday. Given that, she has now again shared a picture from her home, post her workout, once again, check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
21 Jun,2023 01:05:31
Anushka Sen is the ultimate ‘workout queen’, here’s why

Anushka Sen, the ultimate ‘workout queen,’ is committed to maintaining her fitness. The actress consistently shares glimpses of her health journey on her social media handle, providing some stunning insights into her diet regimen and exercise routine. Her love for Pilates and daily workouts is evident through her posts. Recently, she treated her followers with a picture taken at her home after a satisfying workout session. Without further ado, let’s dive in and check it out!

Anushka Sen’s post-workout picture

In the captivating picture that Anushka Sen shared on her social media handle, the diva exudes style and confidence. She rocks a trendy sleeveless black crop top that perfectly showcases her impeccable fashion sense. Paired with black and white shorts, her ensemble exudes a sporty yet chic vibe. As she clicks a mirror selfie, her toned and enviable abs take the spotlight. Completing her look, Anushka sports a pair of fashionable sporty shoes that add an extra flair to her attire. Her sleek straight ponytail adds a touch of elegance to the overall look, emphasizing her effortless charm. It’s clear that Anushka Sen knows how to effortlessly merge fashion and fitness, leaving her fans in awe of her impeccable style.

Here take a look at the picture below

Anushka Sen is the ultimate ‘workout queen’, here’s why 817397

Are you also loving this quirky fun workout fashion moment? Because we definitely are! Let us know in the comments

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Anushka Sen’s casual style is all about baggy and comfy ensembles, see pics
Anushka Sen’s casual style is all about baggy and comfy ensembles, see pics
Anushka Sen starts her day with fruit bowl, know the benefits
Anushka Sen starts her day with fruit bowl, know the benefits
Goals! Anushka Sen shares childhood photodump with father, pens emotional wish for Father’s Day
Goals! Anushka Sen shares childhood photodump with father, pens emotional wish for Father’s Day
Anushka Sen takes the summer funk on notch in plunging neck floral bralette and biker shorts
Anushka Sen takes the summer funk on notch in plunging neck floral bralette and biker shorts
Anushka Sen exudes grace in sheer front-slit dress, see pics
Anushka Sen exudes grace in sheer front-slit dress, see pics
Anushka Sen’s zipper denim style is too wow, see pics
Anushka Sen’s zipper denim style is too wow, see pics
Latest Stories
Ileana D’Cruz bakes mandatory Father’s Day special, “strawberry rhubarb pie”, for the “father-to-be”
Ileana D’Cruz bakes mandatory Father’s Day special, “strawberry rhubarb pie”, for the “father-to-be”
“When I went and met my future husband…” Priyanka Chopra recalls her favourite red-carpet moment, watch
“When I went and met my future husband…” Priyanka Chopra recalls her favourite red-carpet moment, watch
What Is Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Pyaar Ka Nagma’?
What Is Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Pyaar Ka Nagma’?
Tamannaah Bhatia feels a ‘sense of ease’ when in Mumbai, watch video
Tamannaah Bhatia feels a ‘sense of ease’ when in Mumbai, watch video
Tara Sutaria’s All-Time Mood Is What Every Foodie Can Relate To
Tara Sutaria’s All-Time Mood Is What Every Foodie Can Relate To
Pranali Rathod Enjoys Fun BTS Moments On Set, Watch
Pranali Rathod Enjoys Fun BTS Moments On Set, Watch
Read Latest News