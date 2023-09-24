Anushka Sen, Jannat Zubair and Aditi Bhatia’s embellished lehengas are fashion lessons for modern day women [Photos]

Anushka Sen, Jannat Zubair, and Aditi Bhatia are setting the runway on fire with their exquisite embellished lehengas! These talented ladies aren’t just actresses; they are style mavens, redefining ethnic couture for modern-day women. The resplendent lehengas they’ve donned are nothing short of a masterpiece, blending tradition and glamour in perfect harmony. With intricate beadwork, sequins that shimmer like stars, and a riot of vibrant hues, these ensembles are not just garments; they are statements of confidence, elegance, and a celebration of timeless Indian craftsmanship. These three fashion icons are giving us a masterclass in how to embrace the rich heritage of embellished lehengas while infusing it with a contemporary flair.

So, ladies, take note, and let your fashion spirit soar as you twirl in the elegance of embellished lehengas, just like these fabulous stars!

Anushka Sen’s black embellished lehenga choli design is best for the Dandiya night

As the lively beats of Dandiya resonate in the air, the quest for the perfect Navratri ensemble begins! Picture this: Anushka Sen’s style, a revelation of simplicity and exuberance all rolled into one stunning black embellished lehenga choli. This ensemble is the embodiment of joy, allowing you to twirl and whirl on the dance floor with unmatched grace. Adorned with just the right amount of shimmer and shine, it strikes the perfect balance between tradition and contemporary chic. Whether you choose to keep your tresses elegantly tied up or let them cascade freely, remember that minimalistic makeup is the key to staying fabulous through the night of endless Dandiya fun. After all, who wants a makeup meltdown on the dance floor? Complete your look with a pair of enchanting jhumkas, and you’ll be ready to own the night! So, seize the essence of Navratri, pick up your vibrant, jolly attire, and get ready to dance your heart out in style and splendour. The night of Dandiya awaits, and you’re going to shine as brightly as the stars above!

Jannat Zubair’s maroon-red heavy lehenga is your perfect wedding day pick

For those brides seeking inspiration for their special day, envision this: a wedding look that’s both regal and understated, a masterclass in elegance. The key lies in a maroon-red, heavily embroidered lehenga choli that exudes timeless charm. The intricate embroidery work tells a story of craftsmanship and artistry, while the generously layered ghera skirt adds a touch of grandeur to your ensemble. The choli, with its spectacular design, takes centre stage, elevating your bridal style to new heights. Channel your inner Jannat Zubair by opting for a dewy, soft makeup look, allowing your natural radiance to shine through. For accessories, embrace the allure of golden jewelry, complementing the richness of the maroon-red attire. With this ensemble, you’ll effortlessly reign like royalty while maintaining a refined and muted allure, making your wedding day a truly unforgettable affair. It’s your time to shine in the subtle brilliance of a maroon-red masterpiece, gracefully etching your love story in the sands of time.

Aditi Bhatia’s love for Katha stitches

If you’re a fan of the mesmerizing artistry of Katha stitches and want to incorporate them into your lehenga cholis, take a cue from the enchanting Aditi Bhatia. Her choice of a mint-green lehenga choli is nothing short of a masterpiece, adorned with intricate Katha stitch work that dances across the fabric, creating a visual symphony of colors and patterns. The meticulous detailing in the design is a showdown of the rich tradition of Indian craftsmanship, making this ensemble a true work of art. Aditi’s long, wavy hair cascading down adds an ethereal touch to her look, enhanced by the subtle golden strands that catch the light. Keeping her makeup minimal, she lets her natural beauty shine through, and she completes her ensemble with golden accessories that perfectly complement the mint-green allure. With this Katha stitch-inspired creation, you’ll not only be a trendsetter but also a walking canvas of exquisite craftsmanship, turning heads and stealing hearts wherever you go. Embrace the Katha stitch trend, and let your fashion statement be as captivating as Aditi Bhatia’s timeless style.