Anushka Sen, Jannat Zubair, And Riva Arora Share The Code To Be Desi Girl In Saree

Anushka Sen, Jannat Zubair, and Riva Arora are young divas in the town. Get the code to be the modern desi girl in saree style. Check out the photos below.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
01 Oct,2023 14:15:42
  • Highlights
  • Anushka Sen, Jannat Zubair, and Riva Arora don in different styles.
  • Anushka opts for a mirror work saree with minimal makeup.
  • Jannat Zubair makes the evening special with her yellow allure.
  • Riva Arora revives a vintage look in a polka dot saree.

Saree is the ultimate desi fashion. The love and craze of this drape won’t ever fade as designers revive the traditional looks with a modern twist. And here, our divas Anushka Sen, Jannat Zubair, and Riva Arora turn desi in saree.

Anushka Sen In Mirror Saree

The beautiful Balveer girl Anushka shows her sassy girl vibes in a green saree embellished with mirror work. She pairs this beauty with a sleeveless round-neck blouse covered from the back. She gives her desi girl look a modern-day touch with a high ponytail, small earrings, winged eyeliner, and pink lips.

Jannat Zubair In Silk Saree

Tu Aashiqui fame Jannat shows her allure in a yellow silk saree with handwork around the borders. She pairs the six yards of elegance with a full-sleeved, intricately designed blouse. With the statement long jhumkas, she completes her desi-ness. The rosy makeup, open hair, and matte lips complete her appearance.

Riva Arora In Polka Dots Saree

Redefining the vintage glam in a white saree with pink polka dots. Riva teams the 90s glam with a pure pink full-sleeved blouse, Flaunting her midriff. That’s not all! The pink hoop earrings, open hairstyle, winged eyeliner, and pink lips complement her desi Barbie glam.

Whose desi girl vibe did you like the most? Let us know in the comments.

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

