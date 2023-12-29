Anushka Sen keeps her street fashion on edge with K-pop flair, see photos

Anushka Sen, the Baal Veer actress, has Seoul, South Korea, under her stylish spell, and her Instagram stories are the ultimate proof! Stepping up her street fashion game, Anushka showcased a look that’s equal parts chic and edgy, perfectly capturing the vibe of Seoul’s vibrant street fashion scene.

Anushka Sen rocks stylish all white co ord set

In one snapshot, she rocks a trendy white corseted top, adding a touch of street-style sophistication to her ensemble. Paired with high-waisted joggers in the same pristine hue, Anushka’s outfit strikes the perfect balance between casual comfort and urban cool.

As she explores the bustling streets of Seoul, a fashion mecca in its own right, Anushka doesn’t shy away from embracing the K-pop influence. Known to be a fan of K-pop herself, she seamlessly incorporates elements of this dynamic and eclectic music culture into her attire. The stylish sneakers and the grey beanie cap not only showcase her flair for street fashion but also pay a subtle homage to the trendy aesthetic synonymous with K-pop fashion.

See photos:

What’s truly commendable is Anushka’s ability to blend her personal style with the spirit of Seoul’s fashion-forward atmosphere. With her hair casually flowing beneath the beanie, she exudes a laid-back yet on-trend vibe that perfectly encapsulates the essence of street fashion in one of the world’s most fashion-forward cities.

In Anushka Sen’s Seoul sojourn, it’s not just about the picturesque scenery but also about strutting the streets with confidence, channelling the energy of K-pop, and turning every sidewalk into a runway.

So, if you’re looking for a lesson in how to keep street fashion on the edge with a dash of K-pop flair, Anushka Sen’s Seoul escapade is your style guide extraordinaire!