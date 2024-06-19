Anushka Sen Looks Stunning In A Pink Bralette And Skirt, Flaunts Her Toned Legs!

Anushka Sen is known for her in the “Baalveer” serial on Sony SAB, and she is a popular actress in the industry. The actress grabs our attention in her recently released series “Dil Dosti Dilemma,” in which she shares all updates on Instagram. The young diva keeps her fans engaged through her Instagram fashion posts. Recently, the actress flaunts her dazzling look in a western two-piece look for a shoot. Take a look at the photos below-

Anushka Sen’s Pink Bralette And Look-

Taking to her Instagram, Anushka Sen opts for a stylish look in a pink western outfit. She opts for a pink strappy halter-neckline, back knot-tied, adding a touch of elegance and modern flair to a plain bralette, which is comfortable yet stylish and pairs with a light pink high-waisted asymmetric hemline pleated skirt with a tassel, which highlights her toned legs.

Anushka Sen’s Accessories And Hairstyle-

But wait, there’s more! Anushka Sen continues to impress with her minimalistic style. She accessories her look with a golden layered necklace, ear hoops, a ring, and a bracelet cuff, which adds a statement style. She looks super stunning in a side-partition open wavy hairstyle. Anushka’s glossy makeup features rosy cheeks and glossy peachy lips, giving her an oh-so-pretty touch. In the photos, Anushka posts fiery photos from her Bangkok, Thailand photoshoot, showcasing her toned physique with her killer expressions.

