Anushka Sen Makes Hearts Skip A Beat In Backless Top & Denim, Checkout Unseen Photos

Anushka Sen recently graced the scene in a never-seen-before casual look. The actress is known for her simple and chic fashion choices wherever she goes. Her wardrobe collection has some exceptional picks that stand out well in the crowd. And the latest one is no exception. This time, she opts for a white top and denim jeans. Let’s dive into her full look.

Making the weekend vibe more special, Anushka treats her fans with a jaw-dropping glimpse of herself in a not-so-casual look. The diva wore a cute white top with puffy sleeves. This simple top has a sensuous backless pattern showcasing Anushka’s jaw-dropping glimpse. The bow details make her look wow. She pairs her look with dark blue straight-fit denim jeans. The actress shows her charm in the simple glam.

That’s not all! Anushka Sen opts for golden hoop earrings, adding an extra dose of shine. At the same time, the green emerald necklace gives her a charming appearance. Her open hairstyle in the straight style complements her casual look. In the striking moments, the Balveer actress flaunts her mesmerizing ‘aadaye,’ making hearts skip a beat. Her quirky facial expressions hooked us to the screens.

Did you like Anushka Sen’s no-so-casual look in a white top and denim jeans? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.