Anushka Sen and Ashnoor Kaur are two of the popular television actresses. Known for their amazing work on the screen, the beauties have come a long way. Anushka Sen became a household name after her portrayal in the popular show Baal Veer, while Ashnoor Kaur for her work in shows like Jhansi Ki Rani, Patiala Babes and others. Apart from their acting brilliance on the screen, the stars have also stunned fans with their preppy fashion updos.

Of now, we have gotten our hands on the duo’s latest fashion decks in skirt top outfits that are way too cute to handle.

Anushka Sen

In the pictures we can see Sen looking adorable in blue skirt top attire. She wore a stylish high-neck full sleeved crop top in blue. The diva completed the look with checkered blue short mini skirt. The actress completed the look with a pair of white sneakers.

For accessories, Sen completed the look with a pair of chic ear studs. She kept her hair sleek straight open. For makeup, she decked it up with dewy soft eyes, highlighted cheeks and pink glossy lips.

In the other picture, we can see Anushka Sen teaming it up with a pair of colourful funky sneakers. That she posed with while in her hotel room. Keeping her smile on point, the actress catered goals.

Ashnoor Kaur

Ashnoor Kaur on the other hand kept her barbiecore style on point. The diva can be seen decked up all stylish in pink adorn. The diva wore a stylish tie-diye pink crop t-shirt. She teamed it on a white camisole top. She completed the look with checkered pleated pink mini skirt. The actress completed the look with checkered white sneakers. The diva decked it up with her sleek straight hair, hooked it with a pretty clip. She completed the look with minimal makeup look.

Check out

Who do you think aced the skirt top outfit better? Let us know in the comments.