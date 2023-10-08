Digital | Celebrities

Anushka Sen sets fitness goals with intense leg day routine at gym, watch video

Anushka Sen recently took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her intense leg day workout, leaving her fans in awe of her commitment to staying fit and healthy.

Author: IWMBuzz
08 Oct,2023 06:30:40
Anushka Sen sets fitness goals with intense leg day routine at gym, watch video 859354

Young talent Anushka Sen is no stranger to the spotlight, having garnered a substantial following for her roles in various television shows and digital content. However, beyond her on-screen presence, it’s her commitment to a healthy lifestyle and fitness that’s truly turning heads. In a recent Instagram post, Anushka gave her followers a peek into her rigorous leg day workout routine.

The video showcases her engaging in a series of leg exercises that not only demonstrate her dedication but also emphasize the importance of a well-rounded fitness regimen. In the video, Anushka can be seen donning a full-sleeved black t-shirt, which she stylishly paired with grey shorts. Her choice of crisp white sport shoes completed the look, emphasizing both comfort and style. With her hair tied up in a tight ponytail, she was ready to conquer her leg day challenges.

The reel features a series of leg exercises, each executed with precision and determination. From squats to lunges and leg lifts, Anushka leaves no stone unturned in her quest for stronger, toned legs. Her video not only serves as inspiration for her fans but also underscores the significance of regular exercise and commitment to one’s fitness goals. Anushka’s video is aptly captioned: “Leg daysss🦦 #reels #workout.”

Anushka’s commitment to fitness serves as a reminder that with dedication, anyone can achieve their fitness goals. Fans praised Anushka for her dedication and dropped heart emojis in her comment sections.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

[Unseen Photos] Avneet Kaur, Aashika Bhatia, And Anushka Sen's Curvaceous Figure In Black Outfits 857785
[Unseen Photos] Avneet Kaur, Aashika Bhatia, And Anushka Sen’s Curvaceous Figure In Black Outfits
Anushka Sen And Riva Arora Make Sunday Special In Denim Jeans And Top, Take A Look 857388
Anushka Sen And Riva Arora Make Sunday Special In Denim Jeans And Top, Take A Look
Anushka Sen, Jannat Zubair, And Riva Arora Share The Code To Be Desi Girl In Saree 857205
Anushka Sen, Jannat Zubair, And Riva Arora Share The Code To Be Desi Girl In Saree
Gym Girls Avneet Kaur And Anushka Sen Working On Abs, Flaunts Picturesque Figure 857068
Gym Girls Avneet Kaur And Anushka Sen Working On Abs, Flaunts Picturesque Figure
Revamp tradition like Anushka Sen, Avneet Kaur and Jannat Zubair with trendy lehenga blouse designs 856890
Revamp tradition like Anushka Sen, Avneet Kaur and Jannat Zubair with trendy lehenga blouse designs
Decoding street style with Avneet Kaur, Aditi Bhatia and Anushka Sen’s jeans top 856453
Decoding street style with Avneet Kaur, Aditi Bhatia and Anushka Sen’s jeans top

Latest Stories

Show Your Swag In Skirts Like Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, And Sonakshi Sinha 859477
Show Your Swag In Skirts Like Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, And Sonakshi Sinha
Taking a page from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Mira Kapoor & Athiya Shetty's travel diaries [Photos] 859384
Taking a page from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Mira Kapoor & Athiya Shetty’s travel diaries [Photos]
BFF Reunion: Mouni Roy & Disha Patani’s ‘glam day out’ after vacation [Watch video] 859489
BFF Reunion: Mouni Roy & Disha Patani’s ‘glam day out’ after vacation [Watch video]
[Photos] Alia Bhatt channels ‘retro’ groove in her classic Gucci ensembles 859487
[Photos] Alia Bhatt channels ‘retro’ groove in her classic Gucci ensembles
[Viral Video] Shahid Kapoor & Kiara Advani dance to Kabir Singh's 'Kaise Hua' in Doha 859408
[Viral Video] Shahid Kapoor & Kiara Advani dance to Kabir Singh’s ‘Kaise Hua’ in Doha
Gowns To Crop Top And Jeans: Vaani Kapoor's Fashion In Vacation Archives, See Photos 859378
Gowns To Crop Top And Jeans: Vaani Kapoor’s Fashion In Vacation Archives, See Photos
Read Latest News