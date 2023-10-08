Anushka Sen sets fitness goals with intense leg day routine at gym, watch video

Young talent Anushka Sen is no stranger to the spotlight, having garnered a substantial following for her roles in various television shows and digital content. However, beyond her on-screen presence, it’s her commitment to a healthy lifestyle and fitness that’s truly turning heads. In a recent Instagram post, Anushka gave her followers a peek into her rigorous leg day workout routine.

The video showcases her engaging in a series of leg exercises that not only demonstrate her dedication but also emphasize the importance of a well-rounded fitness regimen. In the video, Anushka can be seen donning a full-sleeved black t-shirt, which she stylishly paired with grey shorts. Her choice of crisp white sport shoes completed the look, emphasizing both comfort and style. With her hair tied up in a tight ponytail, she was ready to conquer her leg day challenges.

The reel features a series of leg exercises, each executed with precision and determination. From squats to lunges and leg lifts, Anushka leaves no stone unturned in her quest for stronger, toned legs. Her video not only serves as inspiration for her fans but also underscores the significance of regular exercise and commitment to one’s fitness goals. Anushka’s video is aptly captioned: “Leg daysss🦦 #reels #workout.”

Anushka’s commitment to fitness serves as a reminder that with dedication, anyone can achieve their fitness goals. Fans praised Anushka for her dedication and dropped heart emojis in her comment sections.