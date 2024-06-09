Anushka Sen Sets The Fitness Bar High With Her Intense Pilates Workout, Watch!

Anushka Sen, a well-known actress and social media influencer, has been setting high standards in fitness with her dedication to maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Her Instagram feed is full of her daily updates. The actress treats her fans with a stunning glimpse of her hourglass figure. Her recent Pilates workout video showcases her commitment to fitness and has inspired many of her followers to prioritize their health and well-being. Check out her latest pilates workout video appearance below-

Anushka Sen’s Pilates Workout Video-

Taking to her Instagram post, the actress opted for a stylish workout look in a white strappy, round-neckline, sleeveless bralette paired with high-waisted shorts. She rounded off her workout look with a high ponytail hairstyle and pistachio green socks.

In the video, the actress is seen standing on the Pilates table, putting both her legs in the Ariel attached to the polls, holding two polls, appearing in a vertical position, pulling her body weight, and pulling her head at her back. This workout is known as Hanging Pull-Ups. By sharing her workout, Anushka aims to motivate fans to incorporate fitness into their daily routines. Her dedication and consistency serve as an inspiration to many.

Hanging Pull-Ups Workout Benefits-

Hanging pull-ups are a highly effective upper-body exercise that offers numerous benefits. They primarily target the back, shoulders, and arm muscles but also engage the core and improve overall strength and fitness.

