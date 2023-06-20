Anushka Sen starts her day with fruit bowl, know the benefits

Did you know that starting your day off with a burst of fruity goodness can have some seriously awesome benefits. These colorful wonders are a fantastic source of hydration, quenching your morning thirst and keeping you feeling refreshed. Forget the snooze button, for fruits are the ultimate wake-up call for your taste buds and your body.

And the Baal Veer actress Anushka Sen also vouch for bowls of fruits to start off the day. The actress took to her Instagram stories to share pictures of her fresh bowl of fruits.

Fruits are like little superheroes packed with essential vitamins, fiber, and natural sugars that give you an instant boost of energy, without the dreaded crash.

What’s there in the bowl?

One bowl contains freshly cut apples and oranges. The other bowl had grapes and freshly cut mangoes. Check out the picture-

Fruits are chock-full of essential vitamins and minerals that your body craves, like vitamin C, potassium, and antioxidants. These little powerhouses work together to boost your immune system, keeping those pesky colds at bay. But that’s not all! Fruits are also fiber heroes, aiding in digestion and keeping you feeling satisfied throughout the morning.

Unlike the sneaky added sugars found in processed foods, fruit sugars come with a side of fiber and water, slowing down their absorption and preventing sugar crashes. So, instead of reaching for that sugary donut or muffin, grab a sweet, juicy apple or a handful of berries to satisfy your morning cravings.