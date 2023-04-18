Anushka Sen is known for her fitness and often shares glimpses of her workout routines on her social media accounts. She practices yoga and follows a strict fitness regime that includes a combination of cardio, strength training, and functional exercises. Anushka Sen also emphasizes the importance of maintaining a healthy diet and staying hydrated. Her fitness routine and healthy lifestyle have earned her a significant following on social media, where she often shares tips and advice on fitness and wellness.

Owing to that, while it’s a Monday, Anushka Sen shares pictures on her social media handle, as she headed to the gym. Scroll beneath to check-

Anushka Sen shares candid sunkissed moments

Anushka Sen leaves internet overawed with her stunning sunkissed pictures on social media handle. In the pictures we can see Sen flaunting her no makeup face. The sunkissed moment gave us nothing but goals. She took the pictures as she headed for her gym day on a Monday.

Check out below-

The actress wore a stylish black casual top. She completed the look with her sleek high top ponytail. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Gym day”

Work Front

Anushka Sen is an Indian actress and social media influencer. She began her acting career at the age of 9 by featuring in the TV show “Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli” in 2009. Her notable portrayal of Meher Dagli in the TV series “Baal Veer” in 2012 gained her widespread recognition. Furthermore, she has also acted in several other TV shows like “Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev”, “Internet Wala Love”, and “Jhansi Ki Rani”.