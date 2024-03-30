Digital | Celebrities

Anushka Sen took to her Instagram handle and shared photos showcasing her glamorous side in a glittery mini dress. Check out photos

The talented and sensational Gen-Z fashionista Anushka Sen never misses a chance to impress with her impeccable sense of fashion. From pantsuits to midi dresses, she rocks every look effortlessly. Her wardrobe collection has several masterpiece outfits. In her recent photos, the diva turned glamorous in a blue plunging mini dress and looked as gorgeous as ever.

In the captivating ensemble, Anushka showcases her sizzling side. The glittery dress features a strapless pattern with a deep plunge, creating a jaw-dropping avatar. The outfit hugs Anushka’s figure, defining her curves and toned appearance. The glitter touch attracts our attention and is draped in a ruched pattern.

To increase the glamour quotient, Anushka opts for shiny stud earrings. However, her sleek, open hairstyle complements her appearance. The smokey eye makeup with a dash of glitter accentuates her beautiful eyes. With shiny cheeks and matte dark lips, she creates a vibrant vibe. The hing collarbones and shoulders instantly capture attention.

With every click, Anushka unveils her diva inside, showcasing her charm. The edgy jawline with the tempting set-up, these photos have left fans spellbound, raising the hotness with her glamour. Her sparkling eyes and moody backdrop create an alluring visual that one cannot resist. What a babe she is in the glamorous fit.

