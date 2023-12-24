Anushka Sen’s 60s Look In Bralette Top, Pleated Skirt, And Boot Heels Are No Miss, Check Out

The sensational queen of the town, Anushka Sen, never misses a chance to impress with her fashion choices wherever she goes. Her wardrobe collection has always become the talk of the town. Adding to the list, the diva, this time, revives 60s fashion with a bralette top, pleated skirt, and boot heels. Let’s dive into her 60s fashion.

Anushka Sen’s 60’s Fashion

Reviving the 60s trend, Anushka Sen shows her top-notch style in vintage outfits. The actress wore a plain white top underneath a brown bralette top, which she paired with a beige pleated mini skirt. This mix-and-match looks enchanting with the netted shimmery stockings and brown boot heels. In this stunning avatar, Anushka Sen spreads her charm effortlessly.

To resemble 60s fashion, Anushka Sen styles her hair in a short style secured with a white motif hairband, making her look like a 60s diva. The actress opts for a bold winged eyeliner that gives her an edgy look. Her shiny cheeks and maroon lips color add an extra dose of glamour. The white motif necklace and stud earrings complement her appearance. Throughout the photos, Anushka Sen shows her charm in her striking poses. Sharing these photos, Anushka Sen captioned her post, “60s looks are so fun.”

What is your reaction to this new 60's look?