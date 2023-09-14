Digital | Celebrities

Anushka Sen is a social media sensation. The diva shares the top 10 September photo dump on her handle. Here, take a look at her photos below

Anushka Sen once again draws our attention with her top 10 stunning photo dump on her social media handle, treating her fans with the insights of a fun time. The diva is enjoying her luxurious life and the massive fame among the netizens.

Anushka Sen’s Top 10 Photo Dump

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka shared a series of photos giving an insight into her September fun. In the pictures, the diva embraces her trendy fashion file in an ivory silk shirt paired with an olive green denim mini skirt. She elevates her glam with a minimalistic makeover. The tangerine mini sling bag and transparent heels add an extra dose of sophistication.

The sass queen Anushka didn’t miss the chance to embrace her stunning personality throughout the photos. Posing on a chair to flaunt her figure, she made us go gaga over her style. The actress also shared snapshots of the silhouette evening, mirror selfie game, and night rides. In addition, she didn’t miss the major Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan fever.

The stunning Anushka knows to make it to the headlines with her quirkiness and fun-filled lifestyle. However she feels this month is running like a horse and expressed it in the caption, “September is going away so fast.”

What’s your take on this? Let us know in the comments section below.